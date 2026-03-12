LG Display plans to raise capital expenditure this year to the mid- to upper-2 trillion won range, more than 1 trillion won above the 1.4 trillion won ($947.1 million) it spent in 2025, as the South Korean panel-maker steps up OLED-focused investment.

In its 2025 annual report filed Wednesday, LG Display said it spent 1.4 trillion won on facilities to expand production capacity for differentiated products, including organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, panels.

For 2026, it said spending will increase to the mid- to upper-2 trillion won range.

The new figure expands on the guidance the company gave in January, when it said this year’s capital spending would rise to the “2 trillion won range” from the mid-1 trillion won level in 2025.

The higher spending plan comes as LG Display pushes further into OLED after years of restructuring. The company posted 25.8 trillion won in revenue and 517 billion won in operating profit in 2025, marking its return to annual profitability after four years. OLED accounted for a record 61 percent of annual sales, according to the company.

Part of the 2026 spending plan reflects a previously announced 1.26 trillion won investment program unveiled in June 2025 to upgrade OLED production infrastructure through June 2027. Of that amount, about 700 billion won is set to go to LG Display’s Paju complex in South Korea, with about 560 billion won allocated to its module plant in Vietnam.

The company has said the spending is aimed at strengthening OLED technology competitiveness and preparing for future growth, while remaining selective with large new projects.

During its January earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Kim Seong-hyun said LG Display remained cautious about investing in a separate 8.6-generation IT OLED line, saying it was still too early to commit because customer demand remains unclear and the broader business environment is volatile.

The caution stands in contrast to Samsung Display, which industry reports say is preparing to begin mass production in May on its 8.6-generation IT OLED line, the first such line of its kind.