South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday unveiled its direction for 2027 national research and development investment, prioritizing artificial intelligence, advanced biotechnology and quantum technologies.

Speaking at a press briefing in Seoul, Park In-kyu, vice minister for science, technology and innovation, said next year’s R&D spending will focus on applying AI to drive innovation and deliver tangible benefits to the public.

“Next year’s R&D investments will center on harnessing AI to promote national innovation and produce meaningful results that people can experience in everyday life,” Park said.

The ministry said leading future technologies will be a central focus of the 2027 plan. Through the K-Moonshot Project, the government aims to address major scientific challenges by integrating AI with cutting-edge research to tackle 12 national missions across eight key sectors.

Significant investments will also be directed toward quantum technology and advanced biotechnology, areas where Korea aims to strengthen its global competitiveness.

AI will also be applied to improve public safety and quality of life. The ministry plans pilot projects that use advanced technologies to address urgent challenges, including improving wildfire prediction systems and strengthening disaster response capabilities.

The government will also expand region-led autonomous R&D programs to promote balanced development nationwide.

In addition, new funding models will be introduced to support youth entrepreneurship and innovation, helping startups and small and medium-sized enterprises scale their technologies.

Later in the day, the ministry held the 80th meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology, where the 2027 National R&D Investment Direction and Guidelines were discussed and approved.