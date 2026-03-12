SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (HKEX: 2498), an AI-driven robotics technology company, today announced it has secured an exclusive design win to provide the factory-installed digital LiDAR suite for the next-generation Robotaxi fleet from Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing subsidiary.

The integrated solution features the EM4, currently the world's only mass-produced thousand-beam-level digital LiDAR, and the E1, a fully solid-state digital LiDAR. This combination provides 360-degree, zero-blind-spot coverage essential for safe and efficient Level 4 (L4) autonomous mobility.

Following the successful deployment with the WeRide GXR Robotaxi announced earlier this week, this exclusive design win with Baidu Apollo Go serves as further market validation of RoboSense's technological dominance. The "EM4 (Main LiDAR) + E1 (Blind-spot LiDAR)" suite has emerged as the most advanced LiDAR solution for the global autonomous driving industry.

This strategic partnership reinforces RoboSense's critical position in empowering L4 autonomous mobility. The selection by Baidu Apollo Go — one of the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing services platform — validates the technical superiority and automotive-grade reliability of RoboSense's digital LiDAR solutions.