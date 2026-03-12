South Korea is considering the use of commercial satellite imagery for defense, a move aimed at reducing the cost of developing military satellites while expanding access to such data.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Thursday it has commissioned a study on ways to utilize commercial satellite imagery for military use.

The agency said the study will serve as the basis for future projects to acquire and use commercial satellite imagery for defense operations. The 64.2 million won ($43,400) project is expected to be completed in August.

The military said using existing commercial satellites could offer a more cost-effective and accessible alternative to developing its own satellites.

Developing satellites requires substantial funding, while their operational lifespan is relatively short and the process from development to deployment takes considerable time, the military explained.

The push to use commercial satellite imagery in defense has been driven in part by lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war and rapid advances in private-sector space technology.

“Our military has been exploring ways to use commercial satellite imagery to meet growing demand for satellite data,” a military official said.

“However, research remains limited on how to apply such capabilities to defense operations, including project models and operational concepts. Establishing clear procedures and an institutional framework is urgently needed,” the official added.

Through the study, the military plans to analyze demand for commercial satellite imagery and establish operational concepts for its future use. It will also review the capabilities of domestic and foreign commercial satellite operators to develop strategies for both wartime and peacetime use.

The military is to examine whether commercial satellite imagery could replace follow-up projects related to its planned very small satellite system.

South Korea has already been strengthening its military reconnaissance satellite capabilities under the “425 project,” completed in 2025, which secured five reconnaissance satellites to monitor the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions — four synthetic aperture radar satellites and one optical satellite.

Alongside the program, the military is pursuing additional projects to develop and launch around 20 small reconnaissance satellites and more than 40 very small satellites by 2030.