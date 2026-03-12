Starbucks Korea said Thursday it will introduce Seoul-themed beverages — Seoul Makgeolli Cold Brew and Seoul Sunset Omija Fizzio — at 100 stores across Seoul starting Monday.

The drinks reinterpret traditional Korean elements, including the aroma of makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice wine, and the sunset over palace ponds.

The rollout will begin at stores in major tourist districts such as Myeong-dong, Gwanghwamun and Gangnam, as the number of foreign visitors to Korea reached a record 18.7 million in 2025. (Starbucks Korea)