HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Show Asia celebrated the inaugural Women Leaders in Energy Awards on March 10, recognizing 16 exceptional women shaping the future of energy across Asia-Pacific.

Presented on Asia's most international platform for battery, energy storage, and electric vehicle innovation, the awards spotlight the leaders driving breakthroughs in technology, sustainability, and industry transformation.

Eight recipients were honored with the Energy Changemaker Award, recognizing established leaders whose work is advancing the energy transition. Another eight rising talents received the Energy Rising Star Award, celebrating the next generation of innovators and industry leaders.

Together, the awardees represent a powerful cross-section of the region's energy ecosystem—from battery technology and EV manufacturing to energy storage, materials innovation, and clean energy infrastructure.

Award Recipients:

Energy Changemaker Award

Energy Rising Star Award

Spotlighting Women Driving the Energy Transition

While women are playing increasingly critical roles across the global energy ecosystem, many of their contributions remain behind the scenes. The Women Leaders in Energy Awards were created to bring these achievements to the forefront—highlighting role models who are accelerating innovation and industry progress.

By recognizing these leaders, The Battery Show Asia aims to inspire more women to pursue careers in energy and reinforce the importance of diverse perspectives in building a sustainable energy future.

A Platform for Leadership and Collaboration

Hosted as part of The Battery Show Asia, the awards provide a platform for female leaders to connect with global industry decision-makers, share insights, and strengthen collaboration across the Asia-Pacific energy ecosystem.

As the energy transition accelerates, empowering diverse leadership will be essential to unlocking innovation and building resilient energy systems.

About The Battery Show Asia

The Battery Show Asia is a premier international event dedicated to battery technology, energy storage solutions, and electric vehicle innovation. Bringing together global manufacturers, engineers, policymakers, and innovators, the event serves as a key platform for advancing collaboration and accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

The Women Leaders in Energy Awards will be held annually as part of The Battery Show Asia, continuing to recognize and elevate women shaping the future of the global energy industry.