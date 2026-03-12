Stray Kids took home four awards at the 40th Japan Gold Disc Awards, according to the organizer on Thursday.

The group won album of the year, best artist, music video of the year and was among the best 3 albums in Asia, scoring the most this year for an international artist.

Stray Kids' third EP in Japan, “Hollow,” the group's first to be entirely made up of Japanese-language songs, was chosen as the album of the year and one of the best 3 Albums. Live Blu-ray documenting the group’s fan meetup in the country, “SKZ Toy World,” claimed the music video award.

On March 28-29, the bandmates will meet their fans in Incheon with a fan meeting, which will also be held on April 4-5.