Musical actor Nam Kyung-ju has been referred to prosecutors on allegations of sexual assault, while Hongik University, where he serves as an associate professor, said it has begun personnel procedures in accordance with its regulations.

According to police, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station referred the 63-year-old to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday for sexual intercourse by abuse of occupational authority. As outlined in Article 303, Nam could face up to seven years in prison or a fine of 30 million won ($20,300).

Nam is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seoul last year. The victim reportedly escaped the scene and reported the incident to police.

While Nam denied the allegations during police questioning, investigators concluded there were sufficient grounds for the charge and forwarded the case to prosecutors.

Nam began his stage career in 1982 with the play "Woyzeck" and made his musical debut in 1994 with "Porgy and Bess." He later appeared in major productions including "Chicago" and "Mamma Mia!" and has recently served as an associate professor at Hongik University.

The university’s public relations office said Thursday it is “proceeding with personnel measures under the university’s personnel rules” regarding Nam, who teaches in the School of Performing Arts.