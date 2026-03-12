North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a factory for light, portable munitions, where he and his teenage daughter tested pistols together, according to state media Thursday.

Kim oversaw arms production at a "major munitions factory" under the second economy commission the previous day, where production began based on a new pistol design approved at a meeting of the party's central military commission last month, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The second economy committee oversees the production and development of munitions.

Images released by state media showed Ju-ae accompanying Kim on the inspection, both wearing leather jackets, and firing a pistol with her father at the factory's indoor shooting range.

Kim received a report on the superiority of the new pistol in terms of structural performance, hit rate, concentration fire and combat utility, expressing satisfaction with its development, the KNCA said.

The news agency also said Kim gave an important instruction on establishing a new production line at the factory within the five-year national defense development plan adopted at last month's party congress.

Kim emphasized the importance of factories producing light, portable weapons, including pistols, in strengthening "the combat efficiency of the army, public security forces and militia forces," calling for the expansion and modernization of such factories, the KCNA said.

The leader released a plan to hold an extended meeting of the party's central military commission next month to review the modernization of munitions factories and the budget for upgrading three key munitions companies under the new five-year development plan, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)