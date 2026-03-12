SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, will inaugurate an Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore on March 24. The HQ will further strengthen EBANX's presence in the APAC region, where the company has been partnering with leading e-commerce merchants to support their expansion into emerging markets since its founding in 2012.

In 2025, 36% of EBANX's Total Payment Volume (TPV) was processed for APAC. Founded in Brazil, the company serves over 100 enterprise merchants in the region, including AliExpress, Gravity Game Vision, Weverse, XTransfer, and Canva. EBANX expects 30% TPV growth in APAC in 2026, driven by purchases from consumers and businesses in over 20 emerging markets where the company processes payments.

"We keep seeing a strong expansion movement of APAC merchants into emerging markets, especially in Latin America and Africa," said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX. "In the current global landscape, companies are searching for diversified growth opportunities, strengthening South-South ties and building resilient global partnerships," he added.

EBANX has strengthened its presence across Asia. Since 2019, the company has maintained its largest office outside Brazil in Shanghai, China, and, since 2024, a dedicated team in India. In 2025, it obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Last month, Eduardo de Abreu, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of EBANX, was also appointed CEO of EBANX Singapore and relocated to the new HQ.

The expansion of EBANX's position in APAC builds on its long-standing relationship with the region. "The first story of EBANX is truly the story of APAC merchants' growth," said Del Valle, emphasizing that the company's first product, 14 years ago, was the integration of Brazilian payment methods for Chinese retail giants. Since then, the company has served more than 250 merchants based in the region.

Payment innovation and market expansion

Since 2015, Singapore has been EBANX's primary center for funds transfer capabilities. "With the inauguration of the new Headquarters, we are strengthening our presence in one of the world's leading hubs for innovation and technology," said Abreu. In addition to the CPO, 25 professionals will be based at the HQ, including senior leaders overseeing engineering, technology, treasury, compliance, market development, and merchant success.

According to the IMF, MAS has managed to strike the right balance between progress and safety and soundness, positioning the city-state as a leading example in fintech innovation and regulation. The most recent data from KPMG on Singapore's fintech sector shows that this environment has attracted over USD 1 billion in investments in the first half of 2025 alone, with the payments vertical leading the way, accounting for 47% of the total deal value.

"EBANX's HQ in Singapore will serve as one of the key anchors of our global product strategy, becoming a cornerstone for the development of payment solutions for e-commerce merchants around the world," explained Abreu. The new center will also drive global market expansion, supporting North American and European companies to reach fast-growing economies such as India and the Philippines.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods and streamline cross-border payments across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Officially licensed as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company is committed to supporting merchants with full regulatory compliance. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

