US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the war with Iran will end "soon" as there is "practically nothing left to target," according to a news report, as concerns continue over the impact of the conflict on oil prices and the global economy.

Trump made the remarks in a five-minute phone interview with Axios, as the US military operation, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," entered its 12th day, seeking to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and its Navy, and sever any pathway to nuclear arms.

"Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump was quoted by Axios as saying.

In a video posted on X, Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, said that the US military has struck more than 5,500 targets in Iran, including over 60 ships, since its operation against Tehran began on Feb. 28.

During the interview, Trump stressed that the war is "going great."

"We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period," he said.

Trump also said that Iran is paying for "47 years of death and destruction they caused."

"This is payback. They will not get off that easy," he said.

During a press availability later in the day, Trump said that the US military has taken out "just about all" of Iran's mine-laying ships "in one night."

"We are up to boat number 60. I didn't realize that big a Navy (which) I would say was big and ineffective," Trump said, apparently referring to the number of Iranian vessels that the US has struck.

"But every one of their ships, just about all of their Navy, is gone."

Trump also said that during the US operation, Iran has lost its Navy and Air Force.

"They have no anti-aircraft apparatus at all. They have no radar. Their leaders are gone," he said. "We can do a lot worse." (Yonhap)