Para cross-country skier Kim Yun-ji captured her third medal of the ongoing Winter Paralympics in northern Italy on Wednesday.

By taking the silver medal in the women's 10-kilometer interval start sitting event at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Tesero, Kim also set the record for the most medals by a South Korean athlete at a single Winter Paralympics.

Shin Eui-hyun had the previous mark with two medals, a gold and a bronze, in para cross-country skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics.

In Wednesday's event, Kim took second place with a time of 26:51.6, 20 seconds behind the champion, Oksana Masters of the United States.

Kendall Gretsch of the US finished 36 seconds back of Kim for the bronze.

Kim had earlier won gold in the women's individual sitting event in para biathlon and silver in the women's sprint sitting event in para cross-country skiing.

With Kim's silver, South Korea has also set its own Winter Paralympics medals record with four total medals.

In addition to Kim's three medals, Lee Je-hyuk won a bronze in para snowboard. (Yonhap)