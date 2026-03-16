진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

The women behind Korea’s fight for equality

기사 요약: 한국 사회에서 성평등을 위해 활동해 온 여성 활동가·변호사·운동가들의 역할과 노력

[1] Alongside South Korea’s rapid modernization, women's lives have been profoundly transformed.

rapid: 빠른

modernization: 현대화

profoundly: 깊이, 완전히

[2] Korean women continue to face structural barriers, including one of the widest gender pay gaps among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and persistent gender-based violence.

structural: 구조적인

persistent: 끈질긴

[3] The push for equality has also fueled intense debates over feminism and gender relations in Korean society.

fuel: 부채질하다

intense: 치열한, 극심한

[4] Yet there have been major gains in education, employment and political participation. Across literature, law, politics and social movements, generations of women have challenged entrenched norms and risked their livelihoods to expand the boundaries of opportunity.

gain: 개선, 증가

entrenched: 견고한, 확립된

norms: 규범

boundary: 경계

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10687862

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638