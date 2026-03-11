Photograph released by North Korean media shows projectiles launching from the Choe Hyon destroyer. (Yonhap)
Missile launch: Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch of strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer, with KCNA saying the test confirmed “the reliability of the national strategic weapons integrated command system.”

Exercise response: The test is widely seen as a response to South Korea-US joint military exercises.

Nuclear capability claim: Kim said the “state nuclear force has transitioned to a multifaceted operational stage.”

Flight details: Missiles from the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon destroyer off Nampo flew 10,116–10,138 seconds before hitting island targets, close to the 170-minute maximum flight time of Hwasal series cruise missiles.

Expert analysis: Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies said the launch likely evaluated the new naval platform and coincided with South Korea-US Freedom Shield exercises.

Range and symbolism: Yang estimated a 2,000–2,500 kilometer range targeting US bases overseas and said Kim’s daughter’s presence signals succession education and continuity of nuclear capabilities.

