The Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday submitted a formal request for a parliamentary probe into what it claims to be politically motivated indictments through the manipulation of evidence in seven criminal cases against liberal figures.

The request was submitted by Reps. Park Sung-joon, Yang Bu-nam, Lee Geon-tae and Lee Ju-hee with the National Assembly. The request will be reported to the plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Among the figures affected by an allegedly wrongful indictment was President Lee Jae Myung.

Lee was involved in four of the seven cases. These are two separate land development scandals in Daejang-dong and Wirye neighborhoods of Seongnam, Gyeonggi, a case concerning an alleged illegal money transfer to North Korea, as well as an alleged illegal political funding scandal involving Lee's aide.

Moreover, the party claims that the prosecution's indictment against the alleged statistics manipulation and the cover-up of truth related to North Korea's killing of a civil servant — in both of which figures of former liberal President Moon Jae-in's administration were involved — was politically motivated.

This stems from the Democratic Party's belief that former conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was the prosecutor general before he came to power in 2022, had masterminded prosecutors to leverage his political gains. Yoon was ousted in April 2025 after a failed imposition of martial law in December 2024.

In this regard, an indictment against media outlets that reported that Yoon was suspected of having intentionally dropped a prosecution against a suspect is also under parliamentary probe.

Lawmaker Lee Geon-tae told reporters that the scope of the parliamentary probe could be broadened during the probe.