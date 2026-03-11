Blackpink continues to expand its presence on global music charts, setting new records for K-pop girl groups on both the US Billboard and UK Official Charts.

According to the latest chart update released by Billboard on Monday, the group’s newly released song “Go,” the main track from its third EP “Deadline,” debuted at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The entry marks Blackpink’s 11th appearance on the Hot 100, the most among K-pop female artists to date. Other tracks that made the chart include the group's 2025 single “Jump,” as well as their 2022 releases “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom.”

“Go” also reached No. 13 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, while the album itself entered the Billboard 200, becoming the group’s fifth album to chart on the ranking. Previously, their first and second LPs, “The Album” and “Born Pink,” both scored second and first on the Billboard 200, respectively.

The group has also posted strong results in the United Kingdom. On the UK Official Singles Chart, “Go” debuted at No. 44, while “Deadline” reached No. 11 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

With the latest placements, Blackpink has recorded its 12th entry on the UK’s singles chart and its fourth entry on the album chart, setting new records for the most chart appearances by a K-pop female act on both rankings.

The album has also shown strong physical sales. According to local music charts, “Deadline” sold 1.77 million copies in its first week of release, setting a new first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group.