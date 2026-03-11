Korean beauty company APR said Tuesday its flagship brand Medicube will participate as an official sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, aiming to strengthen its global presence and promote K-beauty to international audiences.

Medicube will operate a brand booth at the festival, which runs in California from April 10 to 19. APR will sponsor the skincare and beauty device category, marking the first time a Korean beauty company has joined the globally renowned music festival in that category.

The move comes as APR accelerates its overseas expansion — particularly in the United States — while seeking to raise brand awareness by engaging directly with global consumers.

At the festival, Medicube will showcase popular skincare products including the Zero Pore Pad, PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask and Collagen Gel Cream.

The booth will also feature the brand’s AGE-R beauty devices, including the Booster Pro, Booster Pro Mini Plus and Booster V Roller.

APR plans to create an interactive experience space where visitors can try its beauty technology firsthand through programs combining music, beauty tech and game-based activities.

Medicube products will also be placed across key festival areas such as lounges and camping zones.

APR said the sponsorship is part of its strategy to position Medicube as a global mega brand. The brand surpassed 1.4 trillion won ($953 million) in annual sales last year, and the company plans to accelerate global expansion starting with the Coachella event.

“This sponsorship will provide an important opportunity for Medicube to connect with consumers worldwide,” a company official said.