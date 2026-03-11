First Lilly Gateway Labs site outside US, China to be completed in Incheon’s Songdo by July 2027

Samsung Biologics has teamed up with Eli Lilly to set up an open innovation hub for emerging biotechnology companies in Korea, marking the first time for Eli Lilly to establish such a site outside the United States and China.

According to Samsung Biologics on Tuesday, the two companies agreed to build a Lilly Gateway Labs site within the Korean contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, leader’s second bio campus in Songdo, Incheon.

The LGL facility will consist of five stories with laboratory space, research infrastructure, collaborative space and operational support facilities on a total floor area of more than 11,600 square meters. It will be able to host up to 30 companies, which will be jointly selected by Samsung Biologics and Eli Lilly. The new site is expected to be completed in July next year.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will offer customized scientific engagement to support resident biotech companies and catalyze collaboration across Korea’s life sciences sector.

"The initiative reflects Samsung Biologics' long-term commitment to advancing innovation across the health care ecosystem," said Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim.

"By establishing a global open innovation platform in Korea in collaboration with Lilly's Gateway Labs network, we aim to strengthen the foundation of the domestic bio-industry while connecting it more deeply with the global innovation network. Through this platform, we are creating an environment where promising scientific innovations can progress into new lifesaving therapies, supporting sustainable industry growth, enhanced patient care and a healthier community."

The LGL model was drafted to enable resident companies to accelerate drug discovery and development by combining infrastructure and connecting company founders and scientists with Eli Lilly's global network of experts.

Since the first LGL site opened in 2019 in San Diego, resident companies have raised more than $3 billion to support the development of over 50 therapeutic programs. There are now LGL sites in Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Shanghai and Beijing.

The LGL is part of the global pharmaceutical giant’s Catalyze360, an initiative designed to support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and R&D capabilities.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in expanding Gateway Labs' global reach," said Julie Gilmore, global head of Lilly Gateway Labs and Catalyze360 Portfolio Management.

"Korea has emerged as a vibrant center for life sciences innovation with exceptional scientific talent. By establishing Gateway Labs here, we're creating a hub where early-stage companies can access the resources, expertise and connections needed to accelerate their journey from discovery to development, strengthening both local and global biotech innovation."