South Korean President Lee Jae Myung presented Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama with specially produced chocolate during their summit in Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

Mahama arrived in South Korea a day earlier for talks with Lee.

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Ghana chocolate was chosen as a symbolic gift because in South Korea, Ghana is closely associated with the popular brand, which uses over 80 percent Ghanaian cacao beans in its product.

The packaging was specially designed to feature the national flags of both countries and Mahama’s name.

The choice of chocolate may also reflect a personal connection for Lee. In September 2023, while he was on a hunger strike as leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee received a Ghana chocolate bar as a gift from a child.

The presidential office said Lee also presented Mahama with South Korea’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy 26 Ultra, and a traditional Korean folk painting known as “Sugun joryeondo,” which depicts naval training exercises.

The smartphone was selected as a symbol of South Korea’s technological and industrial competitiveness, conveying the message that South Korea could be a partner in Mahama’s efforts to strengthen manufacturing and advance industrial development in Ghana, Cheong Wa Dae said.

"Sugun joryeondo" was presented as a symbol of the two countries’ commitment to maritime security cooperation, the presidential office said, adding that it also reflects Mahama’s personal interest in history.