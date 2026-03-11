The fifth solo set from Shinee's Onew debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in nine regions, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Wednesday.

His five-track EP “Tough Love” rolled out on Monday. Onew co-wrote all five tracks on the album, including the title track — a first for the veteran idol — which landed atop the real-time songs chart on Bugs.

A pop-up store is running in Seoul through March 15 to mark the album's release.

Onew released his first solo album in 2018 and has since put out four more mini and two full-length albums in Korean.