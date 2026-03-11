The US military operation against Iran will end when President Donald Trump determines that military objectives have been met and the Islamic Republic is in a position of "unconditional surrender" whether Tehran says it or not, the White House said Tuesday.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the US military is drawing up additional options to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, stressing that the recent rise in oil and gas prices is "temporary."

Her remarks came as questions rise regarding when the US operation, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," will wind down amid concerns that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could drive up oil prices ahead of the midterm elections in November where control of Congress is at stake.

"Ultimately, the operations will end when the commander-in-chief determines the military objectives have been met, fully realized, and that Iran is in a position of complete and unconditional surrender, whether they say it or not," Leavitt said.

US officials have said that through the military operation, Washington seeks to destroy Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and its Navy, sever its pathway to nuclear arms and weaken Iran-backed militia groups in the region.

The press secretary elaborated on what Trump meant when he talked about Tehran's "unconditional surrender."

"When President Trump says that Iran is in a place of unconditional surrender, he's not claiming the Iranian regime is going to come out and say that themselves. What the president means is that Iran's threats will no longer be backed by a ballistic missile arsenal that protects them from building a nuclear bomb in their country," she said.

"President Trump will determine when Iran is in a place of unconditional surrender when they no longer pose a credible and direct threat to the United States of America and our allies."

Leavitt also addressed growing concerns about oil prices -- a sensitive election-year issue. Oil prices surged to nearly $120 per barrel earlier this week before falling back.

"Rest assured to the American people the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term," she said.

"Once the national security objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved, Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly, potentially even lower than they were prior to the start of the operation."

She stressed that the US military is examining new options to ensure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while noting that the US Navy's escort of oil tankers through the strait is an option.

"I will not broadcast what those options look like, but just know the president is not afraid to use them," she said.

She confirmed that the US Navy has not escorted an oil tanker through the strait yet. Earlier in the day, Energy Secretary Chris Wright wrote on social media that the Navy escorted an oil tanker through the waterway, but that post was deleted later.

"I can confirm that the US Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time though, of course, that's an option the president has said he will absolutely utilize when necessary at the appropriate time," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a social media post that within the last few hours, the US military has "completely" destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying ships "with more to follow."

In a separate post, Trump warned that if Iran placed any mines in the Strait of Hormuz and does not remove them, it would face military consequences "at a level never seen before."

"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!" he wrote on Truth Social. (Yonhap)