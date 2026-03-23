Seoul to expand medical tourism interpreters tenfold

서울시, 의료관광 통역사 10배 증원 계획

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it will expand its pool of medical tourism interpreter-coordinators to about 1,000 this year — nearly ten times the current level — to better serve the rapidly growing number of foreign patients visiting the city.

서울시는 급증하는 외국인 환자 수요에 대응하기 위해 의료관광 통역 코디네이터를 올해 약 1,000명 규모로 확대하겠다고 10일 밝혔다. 이는 현재 인원의 약 10배 수준이다.

To support the initiative, the city signed a memorandum of understanding with the K-Medical Tourism Association last week. Under the agreement, interpreter-coordinators affiliated with the association will be deployed to major medical institutions supported by the city. The two sides also plan to conduct training programs to strengthen interpretation skills for professionals in the field.

이 사업을 지원하기 위해 서울시는 지난주 한국의료관광협회와 업무협약(MOU)을 체결했다. 협약에 따라 협회에 소속된 통역 코디네이터들이 시 지원 주요 의료기관에 배치되며, 양측은 현장 전문 인력의 통역 역량 강화를 위한 교육 프로그램도 운영할 예정이다.

Medical tourism interpreter-coordinators will provide translation services during surgeries and treatment, while also offering guidance on treatment options and medical tourism services for foreign patients.

의료관광 통역 코디네이터는 수술과 치료 과정에서 통역을 제공하고 외국인 환자에게 치료 선택지와 의료관광 서비스에 대한 안내도 담당한다.

The city expects that increasing the number of coordinators will enable more comprehensive support, from pretreatment consultations to posttreatment follow-up care.

시는 코디네이터 확대를 통해 치료 전 상담부터 치료 후 사후 관리까지 보다 포괄적인 지원이 가능해질 것으로 기대하고 있다.

Data from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute shows that over 1,170,000 foreign medical tourists visited South Korea in 2024. Of them, 998,642, or about 85 percent, traveled to Seoul, marking the highest figure on record.

한국보건산업진흥원 자료에 따르면 2024년 한국을 찾은 외국인 의료관광객은 117만 명을 넘었다. 이 가운데 약 85%인 99만8642명이 서울을 방문해 역대 최고치를 기록했다.

The rise in foreign national patients has coincided with the emergence of a new travel trend known as “Karecation,” a term combining “Korea,” “care” and “vacation.” The concept refers to trips in which visitors experience South Korea’s beauty or medical treatments alongside traditional tourism.

외국인 환자 증가와 함께 ‘코리아’, ‘케어’, ‘베케이션’을 결합한 신조어 ‘케어케이션(Karecation)’이라는 새로운 여행 트렌드도 등장했다. 이는 관광과 함께 미용·의료 서비스를 체험하는 여행을 의미한다.

Industry observers say the trend reflects a shift in travel behavior, with tourists increasingly seeking experiences that combine leisure with personal health, appearance and lifestyle management rather than focusing solely on sightseeing or relaxation.

업계 관계자들은 이러한 흐름이 여행 방식의 변화를 보여준다고 분석한다. 관광객들이 단순한 관광이나 휴식보다 건강 관리, 외모 관리, 라이프스타일 관리와 여가를 결합한 경험을 찾고 있다는 것이다.

A report released last month by the Hana Institute of Finance found that spending on medical tourism rose 438 percent in 2024 compared with 2019. Dermatology-related services accounted for 57.4 percent of medical tourism consumption last year, up sharply from 21.1 percent in 2019, while the share of plastic surgery declined from 33.4 percent to 23.1 percent over the same period.

지난달 하나금융연구소가 발표한 보고서에 따르면 2024년 의료관광 지출은 2019년 대비 438% 증가했다. 피부과 관련 서비스 비중은 2019년 21.1%에서 지난해 57.4%로 크게 늘었고, 성형외과 비중은 같은 기간 33.4%에서 23.1%로 감소했다.

The shift suggests that demand is moving away from major surgical procedures toward short, minimally invasive treatments that allow patients to quickly return to daily activities.

이러한 변화는 대형 수술 중심에서 벗어나 일상 복귀가 빠른 짧고 최소 침습적 시술로 수요가 이동하고 있음을 시사한다.

To strengthen its position as a leading medical tourism destination, Seoul also plans to build an integrated platform providing information on hospitals as well as visa, accommodation and tourism services for foreign visitors. The city will also designate “medical-friendly accommodation” near hospitals where patients can stay long-term.

서울시는 의료관광 중심 도시로서의 경쟁력을 강화하기 위해 병원 정보뿐 아니라 비자, 숙박, 관광 정보를 제공하는 통합 플랫폼도 구축할 계획이다. 또한 환자들이 장기 체류할 수 있도록 병원 인근에 ‘메디컬 친화 숙소’도 지정할 예정이다.

Kim Myung-ju, head of the city’s tourism department, said the city aims to enhance both trust and satisfaction among international patients.

김명주 서울시 관광체육국장은 외국인 환자들의 신뢰와 만족도를 동시에 높이는 것이 목표라고 밝혔다.

“By expanding the pool of interpreter-coordinators and providing timely information, we will help ensure that foreign medical tourists visiting Seoul receive accurate medical services and enjoy a more satisfying stay,” Kim said.

김 국장은 “통역 코디네이터를 확대하고 적시에 정보를 제공해 서울을 찾는 외국인 의료관광객이 정확한 의료 서비스를 받고 만족스러운 체류 경험을 할 수 있도록 돕겠다”고 말했다.

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Tip 단어 리스트

1. interpreter-coordinators — 통역 코디네이터

2. initiative — 정책 추진, 계획

3. affiliated — 소속된

4. consultations — 상담

5. emergence — 등장

6. observers — 관찰자, 업계 관계자

7. minimally — 최소한으로, 최소 침습적으로

8. integrated — 통합된