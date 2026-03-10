About 6,300 South Korean nationals have left countries across the Middle East over the past seven days amid the ongoing military conflict in the region, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The number of South Koreans remaining in 14 countries in the region stood at about 14,700 as of Monday, down from some 21,000 last Tuesday, the ministry said, as many seek to return to their home country due to the widening conflict.

The number of South Korean short-term travelers in those countries fell to roughly 2,100 from around 4,100 over the same period, according to the ministry.

The ministry has been making efforts to help South Koreans safely leave the region.

The South Korean Embassy in Iraq helped 17 people, including one foreign national, depart for Kuwait on Monday.

A special flight carrying 322 South Koreans arrived home early Tuesday after departing from Qatar. (Yonhap)