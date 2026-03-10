Prime Minister Kim Min-seok will travel to the United States and Switzerland later this week as South Korea launches its bid to host a platform for the United Nations bodies dedicated to artificial intelligence, which could collaborate with the South Korean government or private-sector companies.

South Korea aims to secure a joint project with the UN and share necessary AI infrastructure through the launch of an "UN AI hub," Kim said in a meeting at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday. He called the unprecedented move part of Korea's latest push to become the "global top 3 AI powerhouse."

Hailing the successful hosting of the hub as a step for South Korea to lead AI cooperation to tackle global challenges, Kim said he would chair the new committee dedicated to this matter.

According to Kim's office, Kim will travel to New York to meet UN chiefs and other bodies such as UNICEF and the UN Development Program. He will also visit Geneva to hold talks with the chiefs of the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

Joining Kim will be Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Cha Ji-ho, Presidential Secretary for National AI Policy Kim Woo-chang, and government officials from relevant ministries, according to Kim's office.

Kim's overseas trip will be his second following his visit to Washington in January. While there, he sat down with his US counterpart, Vice President JD Vance, to discuss follow-up measures to the US-Korea joint fact sheet on trade and security.