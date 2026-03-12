진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting
Revenge for hire spreads via Telegram
기사 요약: 텔레그램을 통해 돈을 받고 타인의 집을 훼손하는 등 ‘보복 대행’ 범죄가 잇따라 발생하자 경찰이 관련 수사를 확대하고 있다.
[1] Concerns are growing over a recent string of so-called “revenge for hire” crimes, most of which involve the vandalism of apartment doors.
string: 끈, 일련
vandalism: 기물 파손 행위
[2] A man in his 20s was recently taken into custody on suspicion of property damage after smearing waste and paint on a stranger’s apartment door for money, news reports said Monday.
custody: 유치, 양육권
suspicion: 혐의, 의심
smear: 마구 바르다
[3] The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at an apartment building in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the suspect allegedly spread food waste and sprayed red lacquer paint on the front door of a unit on the 15th floor, according to the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station.
allegedly: 추정되는
lacquer: 광택제, 래커
[4] He also scattered dozens of leaflets defaming the resident and even left human excrement at the scene. He was apprehended on Feb. 26, with the court issuing a formal arrest warrant that day.
scatter: 뿌리다
defame: 헐뜯다
excrement: 배설물
apprehend: 체포하다
