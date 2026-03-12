(Getty Images Bank)
진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Revenge for hire spreads via Telegram

기사 요약: 텔레그램을 통해 돈을 받고 타인의 집을 훼손하는 등 ‘보복 대행’ 범죄가 잇따라 발생하자 경찰이 관련 수사를 확대하고 있다.

[1] Concerns are growing over a recent string of so-called “revenge for hire” crimes, most of which involve the vandalism of apartment doors.

string: 끈, 일련

vandalism: 기물 파손 행위

[2] A man in his 20s was recently taken into custody on suspicion of property damage after smearing waste and paint on a stranger’s apartment door for money, news reports said Monday.

custody: 유치, 양육권

suspicion: 혐의, 의심

smear: 마구 바르다

[3] The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at an apartment building in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the suspect allegedly spread food waste and sprayed red lacquer paint on the front door of a unit on the 15th floor, according to the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station.

allegedly: 추정되는

lacquer: 광택제, 래커

[4] He also scattered dozens of leaflets defaming the resident and even left human excrement at the scene. He was apprehended on Feb. 26, with the court issuing a formal arrest warrant that day.

scatter: 뿌리다

defame: 헐뜯다

excrement: 배설물

apprehend: 체포하다

https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10685031

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10685031

