Foreign investors return as chip stocks lead sharp recovery

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi surged Tuesday, rebounding from the previous day’s steep sell-off as hopes for an early end to the conflict in the Middle East lifted global markets.

After US President Donald Trump said Monday that the war with Iran was “very complete,” oil prices fell below $90 per barrel, helping drive a recovery in equities worldwide, including in Korea.

The Kospi reclaimed the 5,500 mark at the opening bell, starting at 5,523.21, up 5.17 percent from the previous session. The index extended gains to as high as 5,595.88 before trimming some of the advance. As of 2 p.m., it stood at 5,491.64, up 4.57 percent on the day.

The rebound followed Monday’s 5.96 percent plunge, when both a sell-side sidecar and a circuit breaker were triggered.

A surge in Kospi 200 futures also activated a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, temporarily halting program buy orders. It was the fifth buy-side sidecar triggered on the main market this year.

Foreign investors returned to the market after heavy selling the previous day, buying a net 1.09 trillion won ($740 million) worth of shares. Institutional investors also purchased a net 306.3 billion won, while retail investors were net sellers, offloading 1.29 trillion won.

Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix climbed 7.84 percent and 10.65 percent, respectively, recovering from the previous day’s sharp declines of 7.81 percent and 9.52 percent.

The two chipmakers have seen heightened volatility since the outbreak of the conflict, with daily price swings approaching 10 percent.

Defense-related stocks retreated as expectations of an early end to the conflict grew, with Hanwha Systems and Hyundai Rotem falling 5.22 percent and 2.79 percent, respectively.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also posted strong gains. It opened up 4.15 percent at 1,147.99 and stood at 1,135.93 as of 2 p.m., rising 3.05 percent from the previous session, led by retail and institutional buying.

With risk-off sentiment easing, the Korean won strengthened against the dollar. The currency opened at 1,470.8 won per dollar, a 24.7 won difference from the previous close, and was trading at 1,475.34 won as of 2 p.m.

Woori Bank economist Min Kyung-won said falling oil prices and limited foreign selling could help support the currency.

“However, uncertainty surrounding the war remains, and market sentiment continues to shift with headlines, so it is too early to be certain,” Min said.