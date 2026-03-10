Nearby KT headquarters building to close on event day; some franchises look to alter business hours

Police have launched an investigation into suspected ticket scams and misuse of automated programs related to BTS’ upcoming comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square.

Park Jeong-bo, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said Monday that police are currently investigating three suspected criminal cases tied to ticket sales for the concert, after ticket platform Nol Universe requested a probe into signs of automated programs buying tickets for the event on March 21.

Police said the main types of suspected offenses include scammers claiming they can purchase tickets on behalf of buyers using automated input programs — commonly known as macros — attempts to steal personal information during such transactions and fraudulent ticket sales in which individuals collect money without securing tickets.

Authorities have also confirmed reports from victims who transferred between 150,000 won and 300,000 won ($102-$204) but never received the promised tickets. Another case involved a suspect who allegedly took the money while claiming to transfer tickets for a different performance.

While monitoring suspicious activity online, police also identified around 110 suspicious posts advertising proxy ticket purchases, high-priced resales as well as ticket sales appearing to be fake. Authorities have requested the identified posts to be removed or blocked, while investigative teams continue monitoring related transactions.

Security preparations for the concert are also being expanded significantly, with as many as 260,000 people expected to gather around Gwanghwamun Square. Police said around 4,800 personnel — including mobile police units and local officers — will be deployed on the day of the event. Special police forces will also be stationed nearby to respond to potential threats such as knife attacks, vehicle incidents or terrorism.

Meanwhile, some franchise stores and businesses in the proximity of Gwanghwamun Square are adjusting their operations.

According to industry sources, KT made an internal decision to shut down its building on March 21 due to safety concerns linked to the expected influx of fans. Employee access will be restricted and all commercial facilities inside the building will suspend operations.

KT’s headquarters building sits directly across from the concert venue and had drawn attention online as a potential viewing spot for fans.

Several franchise brands near the venue have also announced operational changes. Starbucks branches located inside the KT Gwanghwamun West building, as well as Paris Baguette, will close for the day. Paris Croissant’s Gwanghwamun branch, located inside Kyobo Building, plans to shorten operating hours, opening only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, not all brands are scaling back operations.

Coffee chain Hollys said its Sejong-ro branch, also located along Gwanghwamun Square, will operate for 24 hours from March 20 to 21 to accommodate concertgoers, while several nearby branches will extend hours until 1 a.m. on the day of the event.

Starbucks and Ediya Coffee stores located near Sejong Center for the Performing Arts also plan to maintain regular operating hours.

Fast-food chains are continuing to monitor the situation. Mom’s Touch announced that it plans to operate normally but is reviewing safety measures, while KFC said it has no plans to change operating hours at this time.

BTS’ comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square is to be the group’s first live show since the seven bandmates took a pause for military enlistment. Expected to last for an hour, the performance will livestream worldwide through Netflix, as the platform’s first-ever live broadcast of a single act’s concert.

BTS will release its fifth LP, “Arirang,” on March 20, a day before the highly anticipated comeback performance.