Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday refused to meet with representatives of a special investigation committee on the 2022 crowd crush who visited the Seoul Detention Center to persuade him to attend a hearing.

The National Commission for the Investigation of the October 29 Itaewon Disaster is scheduled to hold the hearing Thursday and Friday to uncover the truth behind the crowd accident that killed 159 people in the central Seoul district in October 2022, when Yoon was serving as president.

Wee Eun-jin, standing commissioner of the commission, told reporters that she was unable to meet with Yoon because of his refusal, and he said through his lawyers that it would be difficult to attend the hearing due to trial preparations.

Wee said she instead met with the head of the detention center and requested his cooperation in having Yoon attend the hearing Friday morning.

Yoon has been in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024 and other charges.

Wee said she still believes Yoon's detailed explanation of what happened the day of the disaster will provide comfort to the victims' families and contribute to devising measures to prevent such disasters from happening again. (Yonhap)