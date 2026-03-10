South Korea is in the process of providing supplies to one of its ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in the Middle East, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.

The vessel is among some 20 ships stranded in the key waterway where roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas pass through. The shipping channel has effectively been shut down as the war between US-Israeli forces and Iran intensified.

About 180 South Korean seafarers are currently aboard the 20 vessels, according to the ministry.

While most of the ships have enough supplies to last several weeks, one ship needs additional supplies, mainly food and other necessities, a ministry official said.

"A situation has arisen requiring the vessel to enter port and receive supplies, and we are working with the host country to ensure it can dock without difficulties," he said.

The official said consultations with relevant countries in the region, excluding Iran, are under way regarding the provisions, but declined to give further details citing safety concerns and diplomatic reasons

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran to the north, and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south.

The official also said the government is arranging additional evacuations to help South Korean citizens leave Iran and Israel, with around 30 people from Israel and 10 from Iran expected to depart.

Hundreds of South Koreans have evacuated from the conflict-hit region, including Qatar and the UAE, since last week. Those escaping from Iran and Israel crossed the border into Turkmenistan and Egypt via land routes. (Yonhap)