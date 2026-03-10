Operator blocks access to blog with Cho Ju-bin's prison letters amid fierce backlash over secondary harm to victims

A blog associated with Cho Ju-bin, the imprisoned leader of a Telegram-based sex exploitation ring, has been shut down as of Tuesday after a post boasting about an award he received in prison.

When accessed, the blog currently displays only a notice stating that the page has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies.

The closure follows public backlash over a blog post from Monday titled “Award acceptance speech," which shared the news of Cho receiving recognition in a prison education program.

The now-blocked post read: "I received an award. It was given in recognition of my diligent participation in education programs over the past three weeks. Not every inmate receives such a commendation, and since it even comes with a prize — a box of cup noodles — I think it's a proper award worth bragging about."

According to local media reports, the now-closed blog has been run by Cho's legal representative since January 2024. The post in question was based on a letter Cho wrote in prison that was later transcribed and uploaded on his behalf.

Cho is currently serving his sentence at Gyeongbuk Northern Correctional Institution No. 1 in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province.

"Receiving an award is a pleasant experience. It means one's efforts have been recognized. It is like a treasure map — and a treasure itself — reminding me that I, too, can do it and encouraging me to take firmer control of my life," Cho wrote.

As fierce criticism spread across social media, accusing Cho of flaunting his life in prison and inflicting secondary harm on the victims, the blog operator reportedly decided to block the blog after reviewing possible violations of its terms of service.

The Ministry of Justice said it cannot fully prohibit inmates from sending letters outside prison, but will strictly monitor attempts to post related content online.

The mastermind behind the Telegram chatroom known as the “Baksa Room,” Cho was sentenced in October 2021 to 42 years and four months in prison for producing and distributing child sexual exploitation materials.

His prison term was extended to 47 years and four months in December 2025 after he received an additional five-year sentence for rape of a minor and producing sexually exploitative content.