Attacks have occurred near South Korean overseas military units following the outbreak of war in the Middle East, with the units maintaining heightened protection measures to ensure the safety of personnel, according to government data released Tuesday.

Data submitted by the Defense Ministry to Rep. Hwang Hee of the Democratic Party of Korea showed that a strike occurred about 31 kilometers northeast of the Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran.

The Dongmyeong Unit, a South Korean peacekeeping contingent under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, has maintained the highest level of defense posture and is conducting only essential operations in coordination with UN peacekeepers.

Another strike was reported on March 1 near Al Dhafra Airport in the United Arab Emirates, about 68 kilometers southwest of the Akh Unit, South Korea’s military training contingent stationed in the UAE. The Akh Unit has canceled training activities and remains on standby inside its base while maintaining protective measures.

The Cheonghae Unit, deployed in the Gulf of Aden, has not reported any nearby strikes but has maintained a level-two force protection posture and strengthened surveillance.

The naval unit is currently operating in waters east of Oman and maintaining readiness to protect South Korean nationals. It is also monitoring the situation closely and preparing to support South Korean vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz if needed.

To facilitate such support, the unit is sharing ship location and navigation information with 19 shipping companies operating in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian and Persian Gulf regions, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the Hanbit Unit in South Sudan is maintaining a level-three force protection posture while carrying out essential missions in coordination with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Rep. Hwang warned that the regional security situation is becoming increasingly precarious for South Korean troops deployed overseas.

“The government and the Defense Ministry must thoroughly review all possible scenarios and mobilize all available resources to protect the units and service members in case of an emergency,” he added.