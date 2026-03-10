Innometry said Tuesday it will participate in InterBattery 2026, set to be held at Coex in Seoul this week, where it will showcase next-generation nondestructive inspection technologies for secondary batteries and other advanced industries.

At the exhibition, the company will operate a booth highlighting its core technologies based on X-ray and 3D CT solutions.

Innometry will divide its showcase into two sectors — secondary batteries and advanced industries — presenting inspection technologies tailored to each sector while underscoring its strategy to expand inspection applications across high-tech industries.

In the secondary battery sector, the company will introduce specialized inspection solutions designed for materials and form factors used by major customers, including all-solid-state batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries, 46-series cylindrical batteries and energy storage systems.

The company said its technologies integrate artificial intelligence-based algorithms optimized for different inspection targets, improving both inspection precision and processing speed to levels suitable for mass production lines.

In the advanced industry sector, Innometry will unveil nondestructive inspection solutions designed for high-reliability industries such as semiconductors and mobile devices.

These include semiconductor package inspection systems capable of detecting microscopic defects and connection issues inside high-bandwidth memory. Others are equipment designed to detect cracks and copper plating defects in glass substrates; and mobile inspection solutions that identify bonding defects in flexible printed circuit boards and small components used in foldable smartphones.

The company said it had already scheduled meetings with potential clients, partners and investors during the exhibition.

“This exhibition will provide an opportunity not only to demonstrate our technologies but also to expand business cooperation and secure new orders,” Innometry said.

Innometry CEO Lee Gap-soo said the company aims to translate last year’s investments in research and development into tangible business results this year.

“While we focused last year on research and development and expanding new business areas, this year we will focus on generating new revenue and expanding our sales channels,” Lee said.