CJ Olive Young said Tuesday it would expand its signature beauty event, Olive Young Festa, to global markets this year, holding events sequentially in Japan and the United States.

Launched as Korea’s first large-scale beauty festival, Olive Young Festa has served as an experiential platform where participating brands introduce their products directly to consumers, leveraging Olive Young’s product curation and beauty trend insights.

This year’s Olive Young Festa 2026 will retain the event’s original concept while expanding into a global tour format, allowing international audiences to experience K-beauty. The festival will highlight each brand’s philosophy, story and products while also helping build local customer bases.

To better engage overseas consumers who may be less familiar with K-beauty, the event will feature programs designed to introduce K-beauty routines, beauty know-how and product strengths in an accessible way.

The festival will also serve as a business platform for the K-beauty ecosystem by bringing together local influencers, beauty brands and industry professionals to create networking opportunities. Through the event, Olive Young aims to help promising small and midsized Korean beauty brands expand exports and enter overseas distribution channels.

The global tour will begin in May in Japan during KCON Japan 2026, before moving to Los Angeles in August.

At the venues, visitors will be able to experience Olive Young’s signature retail concept centered on the value of “healthy beauty.”

Through the global tour, the company aims to strengthen its role as a “K-beauty ambassador,” helping participating brands build recognition among international consumers.

Olive Young is also preparing to host additional festival events in Korea, where customers can interact directly with participating brands.

“Since its launch in 2019, Olive Young Festa has evolved into a platform where many small and midsized beauty brands can communicate directly with consumers,” a company official said.

“This year, we will expand the stage globally to showcase the essence of K-beauty curated by Olive Young and continue leading the global growth of the K-beauty industry.”