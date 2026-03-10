K-pop star Jennie and actress Go Yoon-jung were among the high-profile guests at the Chanel Women’s Ready-to-Wear fall-winter 2026-2027 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Jennie and Go posed for photographers as they arrived at the show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The collection marked Matthieu Blazy’s first fall-winter lineup for the French fashion house. Blazy reinterpreted Chanel’s signature tweed skirt suit using materials such as lurex and silicone, creating shimmering and semi-transparent textures.

The show featured layered suits with contrasting shirts, bold versions of Chanel’s classic two-tone pumps and loose dresses inspired by 1920s flapper styles with dropped waists and pleated skirts.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie.