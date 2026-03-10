The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday condemned the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, warning of "unimaginably terrible consequences."

Kim Yo-jong, a department director at the ruling party, issued the warning in a press statement a day after Seoul and Washington kicked off their annual springtime military exercise, the Freedom Shield, for a 11-day run.

"The muscle-flexing of the hostile forces near the areas of our state's sovereignty and security may cause unimaginably terrible consequences," Kim said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim said the exercise took place "at a critical time when global security structure is collapsing rapidly and wars break out in different parts of the world due to the reckless acts of the outrageous international rogues."

"This will result in further destroying the stability of the region," she noted. (Yonhap)