South Korea defeated Australia 7-2 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic, getting out of the opening round for the first time in 17 years after beating steep odds to win the tiebreaker.

Designated hitter Moon Bo-gyeong hammered a two-run home run as part of his four-RBI night at Tokyo Dome in the teams' final Pool C game, helping South Korea grab the final ticket to Miami.

In order to move on to the quarterfinals, South Korea had to beat Australia by at least five runs while also holding the opponent to two runs or fewer.

The offense took care of the scoring part, with Moon's big night capped by Ahn Hyun-min's sacrifice fly that provided the necessary five-run margin of victory.

And the pitchers held up their end of the bargain, too, by holding Australia to just two runs after starter Son Ju-young was pulled after just one inning due to elbow discomfort. (Yonhap)