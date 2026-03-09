Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Monday and asked for support for the safe return of South Korean nationals and stable energy supplies amid the ongoing conflict surrounding Iran, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the call with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Cho mentioned Qatar's recent announcement to suspend production of liquefied natural gas and asked for the country's cooperation to ensure stable energy supplies to South Korea, according to the ministry.

The Qatari minister asked for Seoul's attention and support regarding recent damage to civilian facilities in Qatar and other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council following attacks by Iran.

Cho expressed deep concern and condolences over damage to civilians, as well as civilian facilities and energy infrastructure, in Qatar and other Gulf countries.

Cho also thanked Qatar for arranging an emergency flight to carry Koreans staying in the Middle Eastern country and expressed hope for continued close consultations on the issue.

A special flight carrying around 300 Koreans departed Doha earlier in the day and is scheduled to arrive in Incheon, west of Seoul, at around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Flight disruptions at major airports in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and neighboring countries have left thousands of Koreans stranded, prompting Seoul to seek ways to facilitate their departure through consultations with the relevant governments.

About 2,000 Koreans are currently staying in Qatar, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)