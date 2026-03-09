South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party formally broke with disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday, adopting a resolution explicitly opposing his return to politics as the party moves to unify ahead of crucial local elections.

The declaration, issued collectively in the name of all sitting People Power Party lawmakers, came 296 days after Yoon left the party in May 2025, following his removal from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025 over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024.

"We once again offer our sincere apologies to the people for the great confusion and disappointment caused by the wrongful declaration of martial law," said People Power Party floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog at an emergency assembly of lawmakers. "The People Power Party clearly opposes any calls for the political return of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Neither South Korea nor the party can ever return to the past."

The shift reflects mounting urgency within the conservative opposition party, which fears poor results in the June 3 local elections if still entangled in the debate over Yoon's comeback. Tensions came to a head last month when party leader Jang Dong-hyeok appeared to signal reluctance to cut ties with the former president.

The party also pledged to unify its ranks and position itself as a check against what it called the "anti-constitutional excesses" of President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

"We will fight resolutely to protect Korea's constitutional values and the freedoms of its people, and we will achieve victory in the upcoming June 3 local elections," Song said.