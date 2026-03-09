Rep. Park Ju-min, a three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, pledged Monday to grant all citizens free access to the Seoul public transit services within 10 years, reiterating his road map from February.

It was part of his local election campaign pledges in the field of transportation services unveiled Monday as he launched his Seoul mayor bid, alongside pledges to increase passenger capacity for Line No. 9 trains and backtrack Seoul's introduction of the controversial Han River ferry shuttle service known as Hangang Bus under the incumbent mayor Oh Se-hoon.

Park also pledged to add 40,000 affordable housing units for young adults in Seoul over four years and build 30,000 houses that would allow homeowners to pay for their property through up to 30-year installments.

Park highlighted that he shares the same philosophy as President Lee Jae Myung, claiming he is therefore the right candidate for the Seoul mayor post.

The lawmaker said he contributed to three out of seven pillars of major reform presented by Lee on Friday, namely tackling corruption, stimulating the stock market and safeguarding laborers' rights.

"For the past decade, I have architected national systems, while working with Lee and learning from him," he said. "Sharing thoughts with Lee about how to build a scaffolding of the national system ... I will now design the lives of Seoul citizens."