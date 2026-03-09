Korea Ginseng Corp. said Monday that its flagship brand JungKwanJang showcased the value of Korean red ginseng to global visitors at Natural Products Expo West, held March 4-6 in Anaheim, California.

The event, one of the world’s largest natural food exhibitions, brought together about 3,000 food and beverage companies from 130 countries and more than 60,000 industry professionals. It serves as a key global platform for identifying emerging trends in the food and wellness industries.

JungKwanJang has participated in the exhibition regularly as part of efforts to strengthen brand awareness in North America and expand connections with overseas consumers and distribution partners.

At this year’s event, the company operated a booth under the theme “127 Years, Korean Ginseng Legacy,” featuring a traditional Korean hanok-style design. Through storytelling displays and interactive content highlighting its 127-year cultivation and manufacturing history, the brand presented Korean red ginseng as a daily wellness solution.

JungKwanJang introduced a range of its popular products, including Everytime, its bestselling product on Amazon; the caffeine-free health drink Hong Sam Won; and GLPro, a product line designed to support blood sugar management.

Visitors could sample beverages at the K-Energy Wellness Bar, where the brand demonstrated convenient ways to incorporate red ginseng into daily routines.

The booth also featured a photo zone showcasing Korean culture with props such as hanbok, gat and fans, allowing visitors to experience elements of Korea’s heritage.

“The exhibition helped introduce the heritage and scientific expertise behind Korean ginseng and red ginseng to local consumers, alongside elements of traditional Korean culture,” a company official said.

“We will continue strengthening efficacy research and developing products tailored to local consumer needs while expanding our global distribution network to further establish our position as a global health brand.”