Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young pledged to boost Thailand-Korea economic cooperation in a meeting Friday.

Highlighting upcoming trade agreements and business initiatives, Sangrat said negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Thailand and South Korea are nearing completion.

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that goes beyond market access by promoting broader economic cooperation between partner countries.

The Korea-Thailand CEPA is expected to boost exports, expand service sector access and help modernize the free trade agreement between Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian nations with digital trade rules, leveraging Thailand’s position as Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

According to Sangrat, Thailand’s Industry Ministry and Ministry of Transport are also to sign memorandums of understanding with their Korean counterparts.

“CEPA talks between Thailand and Korea are to be finalized soon,” Sangrat said.

Sangrat said initiatives such as the Ignite Thailand-Korea Business Forum, VIP visits and preparations for this year's Swadeshi Festival will help boost bilateral ties.

He invited Korean companies to invest in Thailand's infrastructure, biopharmaceuticals, manufacturing, distribution and culture.

Herald Media Group, the Thai Embassy and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand co-hosted the Ignite Thailand-Korea Business Forum in Bangkok in November 2025, drawing more than 500 investors and business participants from Thailand and South Korea.

Echoing the ambassador’s remarks, Choi stressed the need to build stronger partnerships between Korean and Thai companies.

“SMEs and midsized Korean companies need Thai partners,” Choi said, adding that practical information on doing business in Thailand should be shared more widely.