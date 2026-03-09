BTS' long-awaited reunion also spotlights the growing influence of modern fandoms in society — and the role millions of Army played in shaping it

BTS' return this month will be the most closely watched K-pop comeback in recent memory.

But the spotlight surrounding the comeback is not focused only on the artists. It is also turning to Army, the worldwide fandom that has played a central role in BTS’ rise and stands as one of the largest and most organized communities in pop music today.

By the numbers alone, Army is formidable. More than 44.7 million users follow the group on X, while 33.5 million users are registered on Weverse, the global fan platform used by BTS and other artists. BTS is also the first K-pop group on Weverse to have more than 30 million registered fans. More than 82 million users subscribe to BTS' official YouTube account and 73.9 million on TikTok.

Army fanbases exist in dozens of countries, often organized into national or regional groups such as US BTS Army, UK BTS Armation and Army Power Mexico. Though exact numbers of fans behind each regional fandom are unknown, they quickly sold out stadium-sized venues for BTS' upcoming world tour.

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, cited the scale of the Mexican fandom when she said roughly 1 million young Mexicans were trying to buy tickets for BTS concerts, far exceeding the 150,000 seats available.

Yet its significance goes far beyond size.

Over the past decade, Army has evolved into a decentralized but highly coordinated global network spanning continents, languages and generations. Fans frequently mobilize to boost songs on international charts, organize charity campaigns and amplify the group’s messages of self-acceptance, youth and resilience.

As BTS prepares to reunite onstage, industry observers say the moment is also a reminder of the growing influence of modern fandoms — and of how Army, in particular, has helped redefine what a global pop audience can do.

They say what distinguishes Army from many traditional fandoms is the shared sense of connection many members feel with the group’s underdog story.

“Unlike traditional fandoms that often operate as passive consumers, Army works in unison without a central authoritative figure,” said Lee Ji-young, a philosophy professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and the author of “BTS, Art Revolution.”

The band’s journey from a small agency with limited resources to international superstardom resonates with many fans who feel they have followed that path alongside the group.

“The logic is: ‘If seven guys from a small agency who speak a minority language can become the biggest act in the world, then I can succeed too,’” Lee said. “Every win for BTS becomes a personal win for fans — a form of collective encouragement.”

The making of Army

The term “Army” is an acronym for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth,” reflecting the idea that fans stand alongside the group with loyalty and support. The fandom name was introduced by BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, during the first official fan club recruitment in December 2013, six months after the group’s debut.

The name also connects to BTS’ Korean name, Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), suggesting fans stand beside the artists as a united front. When BTS rebranded their English name to stand for “Beyond the Scene” in 2017, the meaning of Army was also reframed to represent fans as a group of youth walking alongside the group.

While K-pop fandoms are often stereotyped as groups of young girls, BTS’ community spans genders, cultures and generations.

One example is the so-called “Silver Army,” older fans who have found renewed joy through the group’s music. A 95-year-old American fan named Isabel went viral in 2022 after a video of her attending BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert in Las Vegas circulated online, saying the group’s music had given her “a new life.”

At its core, Army functions as a highly organized global community. Through social media and fan-run networks, fans coordinate streaming campaigns, translate BTS’ content across languages and circulate information efficiently.

The late music critic Kim Young-dae described this phenomenon in his book “BTS: The Review” as an example of “collective intelligence,” arguing that the fandom functions as a "self-organizing system capable of generating discourse and influence beyond what a K-pop agency’s PR department could achieve."

Philosophy professor Lee echoed this view, saying Army members act as “producers of the BTS phenomenon.”

“Their collective intelligence allows fans to function as a global translation team, a data analysis group tracking chart performance and even a humanitarian network — all motivated by the desire to represent BTS well,” Lee said.

Global network and power

Beyond their success as performers, BTS are also recognized for promoting themes of self-love, empathy and standing against violence. Notable examples include the group’s “Love Yourself” album series and its partnership with UNICEF on the “Love Myself” campaign. Launched in 2017 to combat violence against children and youth, BTS and Army have raised approximately 9.2 billion won ($6.25 million) as of December 2025, according to Big Hit.

The group and its fanbase have come together for other notable causes. After BTS donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Army raised another $1 million through the #MatchAMillion campaign in roughly 24 hours. In the same year, fans also launched additional fundraising efforts when the group donated to Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign, supporting concert staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond these moments tied directly to BTS’ actions, fans have also created philanthropic initiatives.

One example is “One in an Army,” a global fan-led organization that coordinates donations among global members to fund charitable projects supporting causes ranging from disaster relief funds to environmental awareness.

Charity campaigns organized by K-pop fans are nothing new, as fandoms have long celebrated artists’ birthdays or milestones through donations and volunteer work. Observers say Army’s philanthropy stands out not only for its scale but also because many initiatives are fan-led responses to broader issues, rather than organized solely in response to artists’ activities and anniversaries.

For many fans, these messages are a major reason behind why they feel drawn to BTS. Some Army members say the members' openness about personal struggles and encouragement helped them find comfort and confidence in their own lives.

“Seeing how they talk about certain issues, such as mental health awareness and self-love, they have this way of showing us what responsibility looks like with their influence,” Indian Army Amy Ganta told The Korea Herald. “As Army, when we see that, we want to take action too.”

Music critic Jung Duk-hyun explained that this occurs because BTS has built a “value-driven relationship" with their supporters that "can motivate collective action within fandoms."

“While many artists build their fandom around music, visuals or general appeal, BTS built their identity around narratives and values, with recurring themes such as self-love, mental health awareness and empathy,” Jung told The Korea Herald. “For many supporters, engaging in charitable or community-driven activities becomes a way of expressing not only admiration for the group but also a shared commitment to the values they promote."

Beyond music

Many Army say that the fandom has grown into something far beyond a group of people who simply enjoy BTS’ music. For some, Army functions as a “second family,” a community where friendships are formed across borders and, in many cases, last for years.

Yet within a community numbering in the millions, differences of opinion, of course, have also surfaced.

As a global network spanning diverse cultures, Army does not always respond to issues in the same way — particularly when they involve the private lives of BTS members.

A recent example was dating rumors linking Jungkook with Winter of the K-pop group Aespa. Some Korean fans reacted strongly, with a small group even sending protest trucks to Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul. Many international fans, however, argued that the singer should be free to date.

“There is a big difference in how singers like K-pop idols are viewed in Korea and abroad,” said Han Ji-won, a Korean American Army member. “In Korea, idols often form strong parasocial relationships with fans, creating a sense of intimacy. But in the US, celebrities are generally seen as more distant public figures, which can lead to different expectations.”

Sociologists say such differences are increasingly common as fandoms become more global. As fan communities expand across cultures, expectations surrounding idols’ behavior — including how openly they share aspects of their private lives — can vary widely among fans.

“The traditional K-pop idol system assumed a largely domestic fan base that shared similar cultural expectations,” sociology professor Koo Jeong-woo of Sungkyunkwan University told The Korea Herald. “But as fandoms grow to be more international, such expectations surrounding fandom culture in K-pop may also change. As a result, the norms surrounding idols may also gradually evolve as the industry adapts to a more global audience.”

As BTS’ global influence expands, navigating these differences may become increasingly important for sustaining the fandom. For Jackie Alvarez, an Army member based in the US, navigating these differences ultimately comes down to one thing: mutual respect.

“We have to respect each other’s culture. There are underlying subtexts we might not fully understand from somebody else’s culture,” Alvarez told The Korea Herald. “And I don’t think there are any right or wrong answers here, as my perspective on something will not be the same as somebody else’s. It all just comes down to respect, respecting the artist and respecting each other.”

Fandom Decoded is a new series by The Korea Herald’s K-pop team exploring the forces shaping fandom culture beyond the music — how fans organize, mobilize and wield growing influence in the K-pop ecosystem. This is the first installment. -- Ed.