Dear Annie: I have a co-worker, "Jenna," who I also considered a close friend -- until recently. We've worked together for five years, and we used to grab lunch, text outside of work, even double date with our spouses. A few months ago, she got promoted to a management role in our department. I was happy for her -- truly. But since then, things have changed.

She's become distant, formal and oddly critical of my work. She nitpicks things she never used to care about and only communicates through email now, even when we're just a few desks apart. I tried bringing it up casually, but she brushed it off, saying she's "just adjusting to the new role."

What hurts is that she acts like I'm just another employee now -- not someone who supported her for years. I understand she has new responsibilities, but did our friendship have to vanish overnight? I don't want to put her in a tough spot, but I also don't want to keep pretending this is normal or comfortable.

Should I say something, or is this just what happens when friends become bosses? -- Forgotten by a Boss-Friend

Dear Forgotten: This is, unfortunately, a common problem. It can be difficult to redraw boundaries when someone moves to a position of authority.

Jenna may be struggling to assert her new role and is overcorrecting by distancing herself from people she was once close to. That's not an excuse, but it might explain her behavior. Being a boss and a friend isn't addressed in the employee handbook.

It's OK to ask for a private conversation -- outside of email -- to say you miss the friendship and would like to clear the air. If she still feels closed off, then you have your answer. Let her lead if she wants to find her way back.

애니에게: 제게는 "제나"라는 직장동료가 있는데 저는 그녀를 가까운 친구라고 생각했습니다. 최근까지는요. 저희는 함께 일한지 5년이 되었고 같이 점심을 먹고, 사적으로도 메시지를 주고 받고 심지어 남편들과 함께 더블데이트를 하기도 했었어요. 몇달전 제나는 저희 부서에서 매니저 직급으로 승진했습니다. 저는 그녀가 잘되서 기뻤어요. 진심으로요. 하지만 그후로 상황은 달라졌죠.

제나는 거리를 두었고 예의를 차리면서 이상하게 제가 한 일을 못마땅해 했습니다. 전에는 상관하지도 않던 것들을 트집잡고 이제는 이메일로만 의사소통을 합니다. 책상 몇개만 건너면 되는 자리인데도요. 저는 가볍게 이런 얘기를 해보려고 했지만 "그저 새로운 자리에 적응하는 중"이라며 제 말을 넘겨버리더군요.

제게 상처를 주는 건 그녀가 이제 저를 몇년간 그녀의 힘이 되어준 사람이 아니라 그저 일하는 사람 중 하나로 대한다는 겁니다. 새롭게 맡은 일들이 있다는 것은 알지만 하루사이에 저희 우정이 사라졌어야만 할까요? 제나를 곤란하게 만들고 싶지는 않지만 이런 상황이 일반적이거나 편한 척을 하고 싶지는 않습니다.

뭐라고 말을 해야 할까요 아니면 친구가 상사가 되면 다 이런 걸까요? -- 상사이자 친구에게 잊혀진 이

잊혀진 님께: 안타깝게도 이런 문제는 흔합니다. 누군가가 권한이 있는 자리로 옮겨가면 선을 다시 긋기가 어려울 수 있죠.

제나님은 새로운 자리에서 자리를 잡느라 힘들어 하실지 모르고 지나치게 자신의 행동을 수정하려고 하실지도요. 전에 가까웠던 사람들과 거리를 둚으로써 말이죠. 그렇다고 그분의 행동이 정당화되는 것은 아니지만 이해하는 데는 도움이 될 수도 있겠습니다. 상사이자 친구로 지내는 것은 직장 매뉴얼에서 다뤄주지 않으니까요.

이메일을 통해서가 아니라 따로 대화를 하자고 말해보는 것도 괜찮습니다. 두분의 우정이 그립고 대화로 사이가 나아졌으면 좋겠다고 이야기하는 거죠. 그래도 그분이 마음을 열지 않는 것 같다면 그때는 당신도 답을 얻은 걸테고요. 다시 돌아오고 싶다면 그분이 앞장서도록 하세요.