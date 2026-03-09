BEIRUT (AFP) -- Israel struck a hotel in central Beirut Sunday, the first attack on the city centre since the start of the new war with Hezbollah, as Lebanon said nearly 400 people were killed over the past week.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war Monday, when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes.

Israel, which has kept up strikes targeting Hezbollah despite a 2024 ceasefire, launched multiple waves of strikes across Lebanon and sent ground troops into border areas.

Hezbollah said Sunday that it repeatedly targeted northern Israel, including attacking a naval base in Haifa and sending a swarm of drones towards the city of Nahariya.

It later said it had downed an Israeli drone over Wadi Saluki in southern Lebanon.

Israel's military, meanwhile, said that two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the first fatalities among its forces since the latest offensive began on March 2.

It also reiterated its call for Lebanese residents to leave the area south of the Litani River, which covers many hundreds of square kilometers.

Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine on Sunday said Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 394 people over the past week, including 83 children and 42 women.

Social affairs minister Haneen Sayed later said 517,000 displaced people had registered their names on a website affiliated with the ministry.

Earlier the same day, the Health Ministry said an Israeli air strike hit Beirut's city center, targeting "a hotel room" and killing four people and wounding 10 others.

"I came here from the southern suburbs to be safe with my children and the strike hit," said Abu Hussein, a 45-year-old taxi driver while showing his damaged car.

"There is no safe place." An Agence France-Presse photographer at the bombarded seafront hotel saw one room on the fourth floor with shattered glass and charred walls, while security forces cordoned off the site.

Israel's military said it had "conducted a precise strike" targeting "five commanders" in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, its foreign operations arm, "while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut."

A security official at the scene told AFP on condition of anonymity that Hezbollah-linked rescuers recovered three bodies from the hotel.

The Raouche area is a major tourist destination and remained untouched by Israeli strikes during the previous war between Israel and Hezbollah, which a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end.

Along its Mediterranean coast, the area is home to dozens of hotels, now overcrowded with displaced people who fled their homes elsewhere in Lebanon.

Lebanon's government on Thursday banned any activity by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps -- a main backer of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

A Lebanese official who requested anonymity told AFP that "a total of 117 Iranians, including diplomats and embassy staff, were evacuated on a Russian plane that left Beirut overnight from Saturday to Sunday" for Turkey.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi also accused Hezbollah of carrying out a "blatant attack on Cyprus," after Nicosia said an Iranian-made drone that hit a British base on the island on Monday was probably fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the south, a strike on Sir al-Gharbiyeh, just north of the Litani, killed 11 people including children according to the Health Ministry, with rescue efforts ongoing to find people under the rubble.

Later Sunday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported two Israeli strikes on the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in the south.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported one Palestinian killed and 10 wounded.

Earlier that day, an Israeli strike on Tefahta, also in the south but above the Litani river, killed six people according to the ministry.

Israel's army said, meanwhile, that it struck "over 600" Hezbollah targets and killed 200 members of the group in the past week.

It announced in a later statement that it carried out over 100 airstrikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.

Lebanon's health minister insisted that "these are civilians being targeted, not, as they claim, military personnel and military installations."

On Friday night, a failed Israeli commando operation to find the remains of airman Ron Arad, missing since 1986, killed 41 people in eastern Lebanon.