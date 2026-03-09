Blackpink’s third EP “Deadline” debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 8, according to the chart preview released Sunday in the US.

The mini album is the group's first new release in almost 3 1/2 years, after its second album “Born Pink,” a chart-topper on the main albums chart. Blackpink claimed spots for all of its albums on the chart: first EP “Square Up” at No. 40; second EP “Kill This Love" at No. 24; and first LP “The Album” at No. 2.

"Deadline" landed atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 38 regions and entered the UK’s Official Albums Top 100 at No. 11. The lead single “Go” made its Singles Top 100 at No. 44. The single is expected to score a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, much like prerelease “Jump,” which ranked No. 28 last year. “Jump” spent 10 weeks on the main songs chart, the longest run for the group.