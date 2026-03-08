Lee Mi-hyang has claimed her third career LPGA title in China, ending a long winless drought in the process.

Lee won the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Hainan Island, China, on Sunday by shooting an 11-under 277. The 32-year-old South Korean held off Zhang Weiwei of China by one stroke and earned US$390,000 in prize money.

Lee struggled to a final round of one-over 73. She had two double bogeys, two bogeys and two birdies on the chaotic front nine, but recovered with three birdies over the back nine, including a title-clinching birdie at the par-5 18th.

This was Lee's first victory since the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open in July 2017.

It was the fourth tournament of the 2026 LPGA season and Lee is the first South Korean winner of the year. (Yonhap)