South Koreans escaping the conflict in the Middle East have begun arriving back in Korea, with the government pledging to direct all necessary resources to ensure the safety of Korean nationals in the region.

A direct flight carrying South Korean nationals departed Dubai International Airport at 3:50 a.m. local time Sunday, scheduled to arrive at Incheon Airport at around 5 p.m. Korea time.

Another commercial flight that had been urgently arranged earlier left Abu Dhabi and landed in South Korea at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The South Korean government is also dispatching a special chartered flight from Abu Dhabi at noon local time, or 5 p.m. Korea time. The flight is expected to arrive at Incheon around 1 a.m. Monday if it departs as scheduled.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said passengers on the chartered flight will be charged approximately 1.4 million won ($1,000) per adult.

On Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing Koreans back safely, saying that all available diplomatic resources will be mobilized to achieve that goal.

“We will make every effort to ensure that even the last Korean citizen who wishes to return home can safely step onto Korean soil,” Cho said while presiding over a meeting of the Overseas Koreans Protection Headquarters.

Cho said the situation in the Middle East has deteriorated following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, raising safety concerns for South Koreans residing in the region.

“The president has instructed us to prioritize the safety of our citizens and prepare appropriate measures,” Cho said. “We are pursuing a swift and safe evacuation plan by mobilizing all available means, including military aircraft, chartered flights and land transportation.”