The Korea Consumer Agency on Sunday issued a consumer safety alert over the Dubai Chewy Cookie after confirming cases of allergic reactions and tooth damage linked to the product.

The agency said 23 cases were reported to its Consumer Injury Surveillance System between January and February.

Of those, 11 involved allergy symptoms after consumption, while five reported digestive disorders. Four cases involved tooth damage caused by hard foreign substances, two reported finding foreign matter in the cookie and one reported bleeding in the mouth.

The agency warned that nut shells and hard lumps of Kataifi — a shredded pastry used in Middle Eastern desserts — may remain in the cookie after production. It also cautioned consumers that the product contains common allergens such as wheat, milk and nuts.

The agency added that 27 of the 40 manufacturers it inspected failed to display allergen warnings, while 35 manufacturers did not provide expiration date information. Another 16 suppliers lacked country-of-origin information for their ingredients.

The agency also warned that producing and selling food products without proper registration violates the Food Sanitation Act, noting that the Dubai Chewy Cookie is frequently sold on secondhand resale platforms.

The Dubai Chewy Cookie is a viral homegrown dessert, inspired by the Dubai Chocolate craze that swept Korea in 2024. It became one of the most sought-after food items in Korea, with consumers lining up for hours in front of bakeries selling it.