South Korea's ruling party is ramping up pressure on the prosecutors' office, which faces complete reorganization, accusing it of fabricating evidence intended to indict President Lee Jae Myung and calling for a parliamentary probe into such cases.

Democratic Party of Korea chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae said in a press conference Sunday that the ruling bloc will spare no efforts to push for prosecutorial reform, calling the move "a symbolic representation of the Lee administration and the Democratic Party."

Highlighting his party's move to request a parliamentary probe into seven criminal cases concerning Lee and his aides later this week, Jung pledged to lay bare the wrongdoings of the prosecution, which is on the verge of being split into two.

"In order to counter the fabrication of indictments committed by the prosecution (during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure), (the Democratic Party) will pursue a parliamentary probe and a special counsel investigation to completely root out the prosecution's wrongdoing," Jung told reporters.

Jung referred to Yoon as the leader of the authoritarian regime who used the prosecutors' office to silence his political opponents as the former prosecutor general.

"We will also seek to have the indictments dropped," added Jung, in the second press conference since he chaired the ruling party in August.

Lee faced five criminal charges before he was elected president. In one of the cases, Lee was found guilty by the Supreme Court, sending the case back to a lower court just over a month before the presidential election. All five criminal court trials against Lee were paused soon after Lee was inaugurated.

This is the latest in the party's push to reduce the power of the prosecution, amid speculations that the prosecution had coerced witnesses to deliberately seek wrongful convictions of Lee.

In a leaked conversation revealed by local media the previous week, a key suspect in one of Lee's criminal cases said that the prosecution was pressing him to testify against Lee, although he was innocent.

In response, Lee, who was on a state visit to the Philippines, described the prosecution seeking to manipulate evidence against him as more evil than perpetrators of felonies such as theft, abduction or homicide.

Jung's press conference came as the local election is about three months away. Jung said he would go all out to win the local election, without clarifying what would constitute a victory from the ruling party's point of view.

Jung added that he would use his power to nominate candidates for the by-elections for National Assembly lawmakers, which coincide with the local election. But added he would not do so for any of the candidates running for the local election.