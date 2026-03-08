President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday pledged to advance gender equality and foster a more inclusive society, marking International Women's Day.

"I will fulfill my given role and responsibility to ensure that the Republic of Korea is reborn as a gender-equal society," Lee wrote on his Facebook page, referring to South Korea's official name.

Lee said gender equality policies were scaled back under the previous administration, which had pledged to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family but failed, noting that his administration will work to restore and strengthen those efforts.

"(The government) is reversing that trend by restoring gender equality policies to their rightful place, filling the gaps left in the past and moving step by step toward a gender-equal society," he said.

Reflecting on the long journey of those who have worked to advance women's rights, Lee reviewed the remaining tasks needed to achieve gender equality and protect the rights of those who have been discriminated against or marginalized.

"We will build a society where differences do not lead to discrimination and diversity does not become a reason for exclusion -- a community where everyone can live safely and with dignity," he said.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while calling for accelerated gender equality. (Yonhap)